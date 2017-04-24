Flood Watch issued April 28 at 7:00PM CDT expiring April 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Hughes

OKZ023>032-040>043-046>048-050>052-291100- /O.CON.KOUN.FA.A.0002.170429T0000Z-170430T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-Cleveland- Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Carter- Johnston-Atoka-Love-Marshall-Bryan- Including the cities of Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho, El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague, Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell, Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka, Holdenville, Wetumka, Pauls Valley, Lindsay, Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta, Thackerville, Madill, Kingston, and Durant 411 PM CDT Fri Apr 28 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and ... (more)

