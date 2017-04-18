Flash flood warning issued until 11:45 a.m. Friday in central Oklahoma
The watch is in effect until noon Friday for the Oklahoma City area. Also, a flood watch is in effect until midnight Friday for the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|1 hr
|Stacie is Retarded
|8
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|1 hr
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|Police investigate possible shootout at southea...
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|13 hr
|guest
|1
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|Thu
|Mary FatFuckFaceF...
|1
|Sex
|Jan '17
|Chevy255881
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC