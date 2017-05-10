After Third Resignation, Is The Oklah...

After Third Resignation, Is The Oklahoma GOP In Trouble?

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Veteran State Senator Kyle Loveless resigned Thursday amid an ethics investigation, making him the third Republican to resign in 2017. The resignation is raising new questions into who's at the helm of the Oklahoma GOP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

El Reno, OK

