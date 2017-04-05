A Yukon building will soon be looked ...

A Yukon building will soon be looked at in a new 'angle'

Wednesday Apr 5

The building on the corner of Vandament Avenue and Garth Brooks Boulevard will be full of retail shops, offices and restaurants with a brand new look by August 2017. The old John Holt Chevrolet building, 1000 Garth Brooks Blvd., was vacant since July 2009 before being leased to Canadian Valley Technology Center for classroom space while they rebuilt the El Reno campus after the May 31 tornado severely damaged or destroyed its buildings.

