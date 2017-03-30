Widespread severe weather expected We...

Widespread severe weather expected Wednesday

57 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 86 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 400 PM CDT Sun Mar 26 2017The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a* Tornado Watch for portions of Oklahoma North-central Texas* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 400 PM until 1100 PM CDT.* Primary threats include. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

El Reno, OK

