'Tiny Town,' Big Hearts: TheraPlay Pediatrics presents new building
The Yukon Chamber of Commerce and its members, congratulated owners Amanda Miller-Housh and Deanna Williams, and the TheraPlay Pediatrics team on their new location at 1824 Commons Circle, Suite B on Wednesday. TheraPlay Pediatrics opened up their new building to the public on Wednesday.
