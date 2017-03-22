#ThrowbackThursday
In 1968, Capt. Ray W. Standifer Jr., commander of El Reno's Battery C, 1st Battalion, 160th Artillery, was pictured on Page 1 of The Daily Oklahoman, grasping the trophies gained at the Governor's Day Review at Fort Chaffee, Ark.
