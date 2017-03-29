Three tornado chasers were killed Tue...

Three tornado chasers were killed Tuesday night, raising new safety questions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

Chasing tornadoes is not exactly a low-risk activity, between the hazards the atmosphere can throw at you and the challenge of driving while keeping an eye on the sky. However, until recently, there had never been a recorded death of a tornado chaser, despite the activity's increasing popularity in the wake of the 1997 film Twister .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 33 min PassionateBeliever 8
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 39 min Fontaine 28
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 21 hr mybestfriend 1
News OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog 22 hr mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... 23 hr bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... Tue dontgetit 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Tue curiousyearslater 19
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC