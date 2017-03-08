Three appear in court for aiding and abetting Michael Vance
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Three people accused of helping Michael Vance during a statewide manhunt last October appeared in Oklahoma County court. According to KFOR, April Harden, 38; Reginald Moore, 35; and Danny Roach, 35, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing for charges related to helping the fugitive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|BET
|11
|Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute
|6 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|6 hr
|lordsofrings
|1
|New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F...
|9 hr
|prevent
|1
|House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa...
|10 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Scott Hana
|22
|Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan...
|Thu
|banokies
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC