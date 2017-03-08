Three appear in court for aiding and ...

Three appear in court for aiding and abetting Michael Vance

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK Three people accused of helping Michael Vance during a statewide manhunt last October appeared in Oklahoma County court. According to KFOR, April Harden, 38; Reginald Moore, 35; and Danny Roach, 35, are scheduled for a preliminary hearing for charges related to helping the fugitive.

