Storms To Lift Today In Central Oklahoma
Storms will lift north of Oklahoma City by 4:30 a.m., leaving plain rain and a little lightning through the morning commute. The chance of rain in central Oklahoma will diminish as the day wears on.
Comments
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|17 hr
|Walkerroofing
|263
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Thu
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|Thu
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|Thu
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|Thu
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Wed
|waterspigot
|1
