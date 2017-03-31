South African opposition parties aim at President Jacob Zuma
The SACP, an alliance partner of the ANC, confirmed on Thursday that Zuma told the party on Wednesday that he planned to fire Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas based on an "intelligence report". The "Operation Checkmate" intelligence reporta s which purports to show that Gordhan planned to meet United Kingdom and U.S. figures who want to overthrow the governmenta s has also been rubbished by opposition political parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|3 hr
|Walkerroofing
|263
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|7 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|curiousyearslater
|20
|Bogus stolen pick-up report lands Oklahoma dad ...
|16 hr
|papertags
|1
|"It hurts so bad losing our best friends this w...
|17 hr
|nonewsisgood
|1
|Residents fear possible Oklahoma City school cl...
|18 hr
|neigborhoodimprov...
|1
|Multi-County Grand Jury Involved In Anadarko Co...
|Wed
|waterspigot
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC