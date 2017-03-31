The SACP, an alliance partner of the ANC, confirmed on Thursday that Zuma told the party on Wednesday that he planned to fire Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas based on an "intelligence report". The "Operation Checkmate" intelligence reporta s which purports to show that Gordhan planned to meet United Kingdom and U.S. figures who want to overthrow the governmenta s has also been rubbished by opposition political parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.