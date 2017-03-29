Semi-truck driver killed in rollover ...

Semi-truck driver killed in rollover accident due to extreme winds

Wednesday

Around 9:10 p.m., a man was driving a semi-truck on I-40 in El Reno near Hwy. 81. Officials say extreme winds caused the truck to veer off the roadway, causing the truck to strike a cable barrier.

El Reno Discussions

