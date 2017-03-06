Parents seeking answers after teen with special needs allegedly attacked outside bowling alley
The parents of a boy with autism say they want answers after their son was reportedly beaten outside a bowling alley in El Reno. The affidavit claims that witnesses saw the victim get hit in the face before he fell to the ground and laid in the fetal position.
