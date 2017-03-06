Parents seeking answers after teen wi...

Parents seeking answers after teen with special needs allegedly attacked outside bowling alley

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The parents of a boy with autism say they want answers after their son was reportedly beaten outside a bowling alley in El Reno. The affidavit claims that witnesses saw the victim get hit in the face before he fell to the ground and laid in the fetal position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 4 hr Scott Hana 22
News Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan... 5 hr banokies 1
Brittany Shae Mixon 6 hr Jamie Dundee 26
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... 7 hr JungleJim 2
News Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow... 7 hr firstadmendmentrules 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off Mar 6 Pissed Off 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC