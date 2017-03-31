Oklahoma College Temporarily Closes C...

Oklahoma College Temporarily Closes Campus After Threat

A community college in central Oklahoma canceled classes and all events Friday and Saturday after it received "a potentially significant threat." Redlands Community College says the threat is now under investigation by the FBI and the local police department.

