OKC Firefighter Arrested On Child Por...

OKC Firefighter Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma City firefighter has been arrested on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms, according to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said an investigation into Kockos began after they learned child pornography was being downloaded at his El Reno home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Shae Mixon 1 hr Jamie Dundee 28
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 5 hr Death on 2 Legs 26
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Sun SuckItGoodBoss 11
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
Sugar creek casino Sun Swine 1
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... Sat As I see it 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Fri Injun 18
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC