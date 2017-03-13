OKC Firefighter Arrested On Child Pornography Charge
An Oklahoma City firefighter has been arrested on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography and cultivating marijuana and "magic" mushrooms, according to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said an investigation into Kockos began after they learned child pornography was being downloaded at his El Reno home.
