National Weather Service registers 95 mile per hour wind gust during Oklahoma storm

Friday Mar 31 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

While many residents across Oklahoma experienced strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say some areas saw winds that are often experienced during a small hurricane. Around 9:04 p.m., the Oklahoma Mesonet's El Reno site recorded a 10 meter wind gust of 95.1 miles per hour, with a 2 meter gust of 79 miles per hour at the same time.

