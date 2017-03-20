Mass cattle death reported near El Reno
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture was investigating on Monday what caused 60 to 70 head of cattle to die near El Reno. Veterinary staff drew blood from the animals to determine the exact cause of death, and the Department of Agriculture will be able to release more information on the deaths once the test results return, Thompson said.
