Mass cattle death reported near El Reno

Mass cattle death reported near El Reno

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture was investigating on Monday what caused 60 to 70 head of cattle to die near El Reno. Veterinary staff drew blood from the animals to determine the exact cause of death, and the Department of Agriculture will be able to release more information on the deaths once the test results return, Thompson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Shae Mixon 15 hr Jamie Dundee 28
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 19 hr Death on 2 Legs 26
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Sun SuckItGoodBoss 11
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
Sugar creek casino Sun Swine 1
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... Mar 18 As I see it 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 17 Injun 18
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC