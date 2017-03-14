Man has 15 strokes in one day and lives to tell about it
In fact, when you hear about someone having a stroke many assume the patient will have life-altering disabilities because of the event. Tuesday night at 10 p.m., NewsChannel 4's Ali Meyer has a story about a patient from El Reno who had 15 strokes in one day.
