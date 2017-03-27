Man Dies After Wind Rolls Over Semi O...

Man Dies After Wind Rolls Over Semi On I-40 In El Reno

All lanes of I-40 in El Reno are back open after strong winds from last night's storms caused a semi-truck to roll over, killing the driver.

El Reno, OK

