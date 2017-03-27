High winds topple truck, driver killed in El Reno Tuesday night
High winds toppled a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 Tuesday night and the driver was killed, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. About 9:10 p.m. Tuesday the crash on I-40 was just east of U.S. 81, in El Reno city limits in Canadian County, the patrol reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Great Church in OKC Area
|8 hr
|ronmckey
|7
|State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills
|9 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
|10 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year...
|11 hr
|bridgeospies
|1
|Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o...
|12 hr
|dontgetit
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|curiousyearslater
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC