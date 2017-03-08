Groups gather funds, hay to help Okla...

Groups gather funds, hay to help Oklahoma fire victims

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

By Wednesday morning, members of the Canute FFA chapter had already collected three tractor-trailer loads of hay for fire victims in northwest Oklahoma. "We want to help those who have had their lives turned upside down," said Canute FFA President Satyn Steffes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off Mar 6 Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Mar 6 So many questions 4,773
Brittany Shae Mixon Mar 6 Jamie Dundee 25
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... Mar 6 A California Girl 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 5 debi 15
Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13) Mar 5 Anonymous 10
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC