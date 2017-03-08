Groups gather funds, hay to help Oklahoma fire victims
By Wednesday morning, members of the Canute FFA chapter had already collected three tractor-trailer loads of hay for fire victims in northwest Oklahoma. "We want to help those who have had their lives turned upside down," said Canute FFA President Satyn Steffes.
