Drilling creates challenges, opportunities for Oklahoma mineral owners
A renewed drilling boom in parts of central Oklahoma promises hefty profits for struggling farmers and ranchers, but also could create challenges for land and mineral owners who sign contracts without fully understanding them, speakers said at a town hall meeting in El Reno. A larger-than-expected crowd filled a conference room at the Canadian Valley Technology Center on Feb. 23 for the town hall presented by the Oklahoma chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Scott Hana
|22
|Oklahoma Legislature considers banning left-lan...
|13 hr
|banokies
|1
|Brittany Shae Mixon
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|26
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|15 hr
|JungleJim
|2
|Ok SB 660 could allow for drones to be shot dow...
|15 hr
|firstadmendmentrules
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mar 7
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mar 6
|Pissed Off
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC