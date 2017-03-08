Drilling creates challenges, opportun...

Drilling creates challenges, opportunities for Oklahoma mineral owners

A renewed drilling boom in parts of central Oklahoma promises hefty profits for struggling farmers and ranchers, but also could create challenges for land and mineral owners who sign contracts without fully understanding them, speakers said at a town hall meeting in El Reno. A larger-than-expected crowd filled a conference room at the Canadian Valley Technology Center on Feb. 23 for the town hall presented by the Oklahoma chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners.

