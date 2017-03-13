Autistic student jumped by group of t...

Autistic student jumped by group of teens in El Reno

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KSWO

A special needs student was beat up by a group of teenagers in El Reno. According to KWTV, during a verbal argument, the student with autism used a racial slur against another student which led to a physical altercation.

Read more at KSWO.

