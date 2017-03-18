A trip down Oklahoma's Route 66, circ...

A trip down Oklahoma's Route 66, circa 2009

Saturday Mar 18

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation recently began uploading videos to Vimeo, including this 17-minute trip down Route 66 in the Sooner State. It's not a recent video, as I noted a few things that apparently have changed since it was shot.

El Reno, OK

