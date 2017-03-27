A scientist and a supercomputer re-cr...

A scientist and a supercomputer re-create a tornado

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: EurekAlert!

With tornado season fast approaching or already underway in vulnerable states throughout the U.S., new supercomputer simulations are giving meteorologists unprecedented insight into the structure of monstrous thunderstorms and tornadoes. One such recent simulation recreates a tornado-producing supercell thunderstorm that left a path of destruction over the Central Great Plains in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Alvin Boss 26
Great Church in OKC Area 8 hr ronmckey 7
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 9 hr mybestfriend 1
News OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog 10 hr mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... 11 hr bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... 12 hr dontgetit 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 16 hr curiousyearslater 19
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC