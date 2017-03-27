A scientist and a supercomputer re-create a tornado
With tornado season fast approaching or already underway in vulnerable states throughout the U.S., new supercomputer simulations are giving meteorologists unprecedented insight into the structure of monstrous thunderstorms and tornadoes. One such recent simulation recreates a tornado-producing supercell thunderstorm that left a path of destruction over the Central Great Plains in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Great Church in OKC Area
|8 hr
|ronmckey
|7
|State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills
|9 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
|10 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year...
|11 hr
|bridgeospies
|1
|Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o...
|12 hr
|dontgetit
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|curiousyearslater
|19
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC