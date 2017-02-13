Route 66 episode of "Bizarre Foods" a...

Route 66 episode of "Bizarre Foods" airs Feb. 21

Monday Feb 13

A few weeks ago, Andrew Zimmern, host of the Travel Channel show "Bizarre Foods," announced a Route 66 episode was in the hopper for the program's new season. Andrew Zimmern sets off on historic Route 66, where he tries ranch dressing soda, judges a calf fry cook-off and dines at some of the most iconic diners along the world-famous highway.

