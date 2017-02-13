Route 66 episode of "Bizarre Foods" airs Feb. 21
A few weeks ago, Andrew Zimmern, host of the Travel Channel show "Bizarre Foods," announced a Route 66 episode was in the hopper for the program's new season. Andrew Zimmern sets off on historic Route 66, where he tries ranch dressing soda, judges a calf fry cook-off and dines at some of the most iconic diners along the world-famous highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|2 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|3 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|4 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|4 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|6 hr
|DaTruth
|8
|Dark.
|18 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC