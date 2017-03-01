Rider baseball trio signs to play in college
Rider High School's baseball team is a preseason state title contender, and Wednesday illustrated part of the reason why. Jakob Kroupa and Tyler Latham both signed to play close to home at Vernon College, while Matt Kennedy signed to play at Redlands College in El Reno, Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike densman
|Fri
|We know
|1
|Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ...
|Thu
|mysterytwome
|1
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Thu
|PassionateBeliever
|6
|kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Guest
|7
|Mallory Shelton (May '16)
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Thu
|iam mygod
|481
|remember bart & mark parks?
|Thu
|valorie
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC