Rider baseball trio signs to play in ...

Rider baseball trio signs to play in college

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KAUZ

Rider High School's baseball team is a preseason state title contender, and Wednesday illustrated part of the reason why. Jakob Kroupa and Tyler Latham both signed to play close to home at Vernon College, while Matt Kennedy signed to play at Redlands College in El Reno, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike densman Fri We know 1
News Loss of funding causes roadblock in solving OK ... Thu mysterytwome 1
Great Church in OKC Area Thu PassionateBeliever 6
kenneth blair/kim fields randall blair (Sep '11) Thu Guest 7
Mallory Shelton (May '16) Thu Jamie Dundee 10
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Thu iam mygod 481
remember bart & mark parks? Thu valorie 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Canadian County was issued at March 04 at 3:36AM CST

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC