Oklahoma Business Briefs for Feb. 17.

John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy Operations, has been named the vice chairman of the American Boiler Manufacturers Association board of directors. "As the founder of Victory Energy Operations, a pre-eminent boiler manufacturer that's successfully operated over the past 17 years, l look forward to helping the ABMA continue to provide a positive impact on the American boiler industry in this board capacity," Viskup said.

