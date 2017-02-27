Man wounded in police shooting in nor...

Man wounded in police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Police in Oklahoma City say an officer shot and wounded a man who reportedly turned toward police while holding a gun. Oklahoma City police say officers responded to a call about "possible illegal activity" occurring at a home Monday night on Northwest 35th Street.

