Driver at center of shooting investigation killed in crash during chase
Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning, there was a report of a driver shooting at another car in Weatherford. After spotting a vehicle that matched the suspect's description, officials started a pursuit near El Reno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|5 hr
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|So many questions
|4,773
|Brittany Shae Mixon
|9 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|25
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|10 hr
|A California Girl
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sun
|Khan
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Sun
|debi
|15
|Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC