Driver at center of shooting investig...

Driver at center of shooting investigation killed in crash during chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning, there was a report of a driver shooting at another car in Weatherford. After spotting a vehicle that matched the suspect's description, officials started a pursuit near El Reno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off 5 hr Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) 5 hr So many questions 4,773
Brittany Shae Mixon 9 hr Jamie Dundee 25
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... 10 hr A California Girl 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sun Khan 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Sun debi 15
Gordon Otterbine (Dec '13) Sun Anonymous 10
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Canadian County was issued at March 06 at 4:28PM CST

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC