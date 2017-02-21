Bill would allow Native graduates to ...

Bill would allow Native graduates to wear regalia

Aspen Many Hides recalled being in tears as she stood in line five years ago waiting to receive her high school diploma In Polson. Her mother was frantically trying to remove the beads she had sewn into her cap as a sign of accomplishment and to show her pride in her Native American heritage.

