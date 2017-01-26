Wife gets third-degree burns after electric fire destroys El Reno family home
"Well, I heard popping. I went to see what was going on in the bathroom," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|1 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|2 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|2 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|2 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|4 hr
|DaTruth
|8
|Dark.
|16 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC