Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggli...

Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggling $300K In Pot Through Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Utah Man Arrested, Accused Of Smuggling $300K In Pot Through Okl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Canadian County Sheriff's deputies arrested 68-year-old Peter Dulfon, of Cedar City, Utah, after the stop along Interstate 40 near El Reno, early Monday morning. A K9 officer, Eddy, was called in and quickly alerted the deputies to the presence of drugs in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dark. 1 hr Oxylostit 1
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 9 hr Matt Metheny 7
News My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD Feb 14 MyPhartss 2
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... Feb 13 yessur 1
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... Feb 13 cupid 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Feb 12 WarForOil 2
Sex Jan '17 Chevy255881 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC