Oklahoma Business Briefs for Jan. 26.
The trial date for a former banker who faces an indictment that accuses him of orchestrating a series of fraudulent loans will be July 11, federal court records show. John Arnold Shelley, former chairman of El Reno's The Bank of Union, was indicted in December by an Oklahoma City federal grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests Mount As Trump Signs Executive Actions
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|'There's a lot of uncertainty,' Oklahomans fear...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Police Responding To Reported Shooting In Se Okc
|8 hr
|baracuda
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|10 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|6
|Wildfire Near Edmond Erases Homes
|14 hr
|rubbertip
|1
|Panel sends governor 3 names for Oklahoma's hig...
|17 hr
|neverold
|1
|DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons
|Tue
|fry um
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC