Oklahoma Business Briefs for Jan. 26.

The trial date for a former banker who faces an indictment that accuses him of orchestrating a series of fraudulent loans will be July 11, federal court records show. John Arnold Shelley, former chairman of El Reno's The Bank of Union, was indicted in December by an Oklahoma City federal grand jury.

