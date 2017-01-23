Oklahoma Business Briefs for Jan. 25.

Oklahoma Business Briefs for Jan. 25.

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Oklahoma City-based businessman and landowner Bob Funk has made the list of the nation's top 100 landowners by The Land Report for the 10th straight year. Funk ranked 74th among the nation's largest landowners in the current list with 175,000 acres of land in six locations across Oklahoma, New Mexico and South Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOC Requests Nearly $1 Billion For Two New Prisons 4 hr fry um 2
Yukon Music Thread (May '12) 4 hr Love man 20
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 7 hr Gilbert Johnson 4
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... 11 hr craphappens 1
News Widow Asks For Help On Facebook Live, Is Accuse... 19 hr noviolence 1
News DOC Says They Are 30 Percent Understaffed 20 hr says 1
Sex Jan 4 Chevy255881 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC