Officials work on adoption, shelter policies
City Manager Jim Crosby has been working with Police Chief John Corn, Pets & People and the Kirkpatrick Foundation to improve on pet adoption policies and the shelter as a whole. Jody Harlan, co-founder and supporter of Pets & People, recently visited a City Council meeting to ask for a deadline on city-sponsored pet adoption policies.
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|11 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|7
|Family Of Five, Three Pets Escape Friday Night ...
|Sat
|hothothot
|1
|No longer are they just 'dogcatchers'
|Sat
|nonewnews
|2
|Police go door-to-door in northeast Oklahoma Ci...
|Jan 13
|conductingstudies
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Jan 13
|Ucan
|1
|Brittany Shae Mixon
|Jan 13
|Cameron
|18
|Adacia Chambers' Attorney Discusses Mental Illness
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
