El Reno Once Again Prepares For Ice Storm
It's expected that El Reno will be one of the hardest hit areas of the metro in this winter storm. The city could see up to three quarters of an inch of ice, but that's nothing new for a city that's been hit hard by winter weather many times before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|6 hr
|blackandwhite
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|15 hr
|James
|9
|Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|James
|16
|Casino Oklahoma
|17 hr
|Lose lose baby
|1
|OKC defense attorney arrested on assault complaint
|18 hr
|what
|1
|Help police identify suspects who left trail of...
|22 hr
|truckBgone
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC