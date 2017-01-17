El Reno Once Again Prepares For Ice S...

El Reno Once Again Prepares For Ice Storm

Thursday Jan 12

It's expected that El Reno will be one of the hardest hit areas of the metro in this winter storm. The city could see up to three quarters of an inch of ice, but that's nothing new for a city that's been hit hard by winter weather many times before.

El Reno, OK

