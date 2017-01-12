Crews Battle Wildfire South Of El Reno
Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire that sparked up along state highway 81, just to the south of El Reno. The fire destroyed dozens of wooden pallets and torched several hay bales on some farmland near US 81 and Reno Ave. In all, about 50 acres of land burned.
