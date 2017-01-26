Commercial property transactions from...

Commercial property transactions from The Oklahoman for Jan. 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Chris Roberts handled the transaction. - Goldman Enterprises of Oklahoma leased 21,000 square feet of industrial space at 200 NW 142.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmaker Pushing For Creation Of Ethics Panel A... 14 hr whogivesafrack 1
News News 9 Viewers Help Police Find Stolen Classic ... 17 hr simple 1
News Oklahomans react to President Trump's immigrati... 17 hr simple 1
Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12) Thu Real Talk 100 197
Brittany Shae Mixon Thu Cameron 20
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Thu Gilbert Johnson 7
News Two Homicides In Two Months Rattles Se Okc Resi... Thu messenger 1
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC