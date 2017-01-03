Cache Of Marijuana, Marijuana-Infused...

Cache Of Marijuana, Marijuana-Infused Products Seized In Canadian County

Monday

Deputies in Canadian County seized a trove of marijuana and marijuana-infused products in a car loaded on the back of a semi hauling vehicles. Investigators determined the semi driver was not involved in trafficking the drugs and allowed him to leave without being cited.

Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

El Reno, OK

