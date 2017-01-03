Cache Of Marijuana, Marijuana-Infused Products Seized In Canadian County
Deputies in Canadian County seized a trove of marijuana and marijuana-infused products in a car loaded on the back of a semi hauling vehicles. Investigators determined the semi driver was not involved in trafficking the drugs and allowed him to leave without being cited.
Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
