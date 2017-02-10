Altus Bulldog wrestlers win at district
The Lawton MacArthur Highlanders are top-ranked in Class 5A wrestling in the state, according to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. They traveled to Midwest City to take on El Reno , Carl Albert , and Lawton Ike with a district championship on the line.
