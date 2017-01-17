A look back at President Obama's visits to Oklahoma

President Barack Obama waves as he gets off Marine One on July 15, 2015 before delivering a speech at Durant High School. [Photo by Nate Billings, The Oklahoman] President Barack Obama made several trips to Oklahoma during the course of his presidency, once to announce an expedited process for building the southern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline, another time to comfort grieving families after deadly tornadoes ravaged the state and, most recently, to discuss economic opportunity and criminal justice reform.

