Tickets on sale for The Great Divide ...

Tickets on sale for The Great Divide at spring's Junk Hippy El Reno

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Red dirt music pioneers The Great Divide will perform in concert April 7 at El Reno's Denny Crump Rodeo Arena, 215 N Country Club, as part of the Junk Hippy festival. Presale tickets are available for $20 until Jan. 1. The price then goes up to $25 through the day of the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pioneer Pies to closing its doors after 33 year... 13 hr pam nassar 2
News New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most... 20 hr astute 1
Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude Wed Jamie Dundee 33
News The Morning Brew: Human trafficking in Oklahoma Wed java 1
News Non-Profit Record Company Gives Musicians Chanc... Wed okiesonie 1
News Child uses sleeping mom's fingerprints to buy P... Wed nonhacker 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Tue Jamie Dundee 2
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC