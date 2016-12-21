Tickets on sale for The Great Divide at spring's Junk Hippy El Reno
Red dirt music pioneers The Great Divide will perform in concert April 7 at El Reno's Denny Crump Rodeo Arena, 215 N Country Club, as part of the Junk Hippy festival. Presale tickets are available for $20 until Jan. 1. The price then goes up to $25 through the day of the show.
