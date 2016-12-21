The Oklahoman's real estate briefs fo...

The Oklahoman's real estate briefs for Dec. 3, 2016

Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity's ReStore home improvement and donation centers will give patrons 20 free weatherization products from Saturday to Dec. 17 at both locations, 1800 N Broadway Ave. and 2805 SW 29. The items include sponge tape, aluminum and rubber door sweeps, vinyl sheeting, replacement inserts, felt weatherstrips, caulk backing. patio door insulator kits, foam tape, four-corner seals, wrap-on fiberglass, storm window kits, window insulation kits, garage door bottom replacement strips and air vents.

