State Superintendent holds Town Hall Meeting at YHS

Tuesday evening more than a hundred-people gathered at Yukon High School to participate in a Town Hall meeting conducted by State Superintendent of Education, Joy Hofmiester. This is part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's efforts to develop a comprehensive state plan to raise academic performance for all students and reduce barriers that hold many students back.

