State Superintendent holds Town Hall Meeting at YHS
Tuesday evening more than a hundred-people gathered at Yukon High School to participate in a Town Hall meeting conducted by State Superintendent of Education, Joy Hofmiester. This is part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education's efforts to develop a comprehensive state plan to raise academic performance for all students and reduce barriers that hold many students back.
El Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th...
|14 hr
|wristbandsrus
|1
|OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo...
|Fri
|Revive Jim Crow
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox
|Fri
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam
|Fri
|three
|2
|Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme...
|Fri
|Extasy1665
|2
|Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U...
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|1
|Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays
|Fri
|haphazardholidaze
|2
