St James Men's Club Dinner Meeting Monday January 9, 2017

On Monday, January 9, 2017 there will be a St James Armenian Church Men's Club dinner meeting at the St James He spent his early childhood in Arlington, MA before moving to Tenafly, NJ in 1979 when his love for baseball was born. In 1987, Zorian and his family moved to Weatherford, OK, a well-known breeding ground for baseball players, and where he was named to the Oklahoma All-State Baseball Team as a short-stop in 1990, playing under fellow Oklahoma All-Stater and Oklahoma Baseball Hall of Fame Coach, Charles Teasley.

