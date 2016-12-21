Prisoners set free by President Obama...

Prisoners set free by President Obama are urging him to expand his...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., Thursday, July 16, 2015. The day Ramona Brant walked out of prison after serving 21 years of what was supposed to be a life sentence, she felt an overwhelming mixture of emotions - elation and gratitude for her freedom, and sadness for the inmates she was leaving behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Museum opens historic parlor car for th... 14 hr wristbandsrus 1
OU football: Joe Mixon issues public apology fo... Fri Revive Jim Crow 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox Fri Jamie Dundee 5
News Cleveland County Sheriff Warns Of New Phone Scam Fri three 2
News Former Oklahoma House speaker approved settleme... Fri Extasy1665 2
News Oklahoma ex-attorney sentenced to 14 years in U... Fri haphazardholidaze 1
News Protect Your Home While Away For The Holidays Fri haphazardholidaze 2
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC