President Obama Has Given 657 Commuta...

President Obama Has Given 657 Commutations To Cocaine Dealers Since August

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Daily Caller

President Barack Obama is shown the inside of a cell as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., July 16, 2015. With Obama is Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help 11 hr cylcal 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mon Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale Mon Luckyace 6
parents read! (Mar '10) Sun Ummmm 2
News Police Search For Suspects In Home Invasion, Sh... Jan 8 quess 1
Straight male 31 years old. Willing to Ã—uck male Jan 8 Puffthemagicdragon 1
driving through okc need connect. (Sep '15) Jan 7 Puffthemagicdragon 4
See all El Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Reno Forum Now

El Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
 

El Reno, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC