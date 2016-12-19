President Obama Grants 153 Commutations and 78 Pardons to Individuals Deserving of a Second Chance
President Obama greets inmates during a visit to El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Okla., July 16, 2015. Today, President Obama granted clemency to 231 deserving individuals - the most individual acts of clemency granted in a single day by any president in this nation's history.
