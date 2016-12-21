Injury Crash Shuts Down All Lanes Of Eb I-40 Near El Reno
Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 after an injury crash near El Reno, Thursday afternoon. Authorities tell News 9 the crash occurred near mile marker 119, just to the west of El Reno.
